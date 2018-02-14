Camila Cabello announces 'Never Be the Same' tour - UPI.com
Camila Cabello announces her first-ever solo tour

The tour is in support of the singer's debut studio album, "Camila."
By Annie Martin  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 11:54 AM
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello has booked her first-ever solo tour.

The 20-year-old singer shared 20 dates for her headlining Never Be the Same tour in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"question #1: will you be my valentine? question #2: wanna come fly with me?" Cabello captioned a sultry promo image for her 16.7 million followers.

"#NeverBeTheSameTour presale starts tomorrow and general on sale is Friday. all dates at camilacabello.com," she added.

Cabello will kick off the venture April 9 in Vancouver, B.C., and bring the North American portion to a close May 4 in New York, N.Y. She will perform four dates in the U.K. in June.

Never Be the Same is in support of Cabello's debut studio album, Camila. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in January, and includes the singles "Havana" and "Never Be the Same."

"I feel like the best way to come up with something new and different is just to be the you-est you possible," Cabello said of her process in an interview with The New York Times in January. "If you pull from all the different little parts of yourself, nobody can replicate that."

Cabello came to fame with the girl group Fifth Harmony. She left the group in 2016.

