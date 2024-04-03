Trending
Advertisement
Movies
April 3, 2024 / 1:40 AM

Movie review: 'Monkey Man' proves Dev Patel worthy of 'John Wick'

By Fred Topel
Dev Patel co-write, directed and stars in "Monkey Man." Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures
1 of 5 | Dev Patel co-write, directed and stars in "Monkey Man." Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- The post John Wick boom has made martial artists out of interesting actors from Charlize Theron to Bob Odenkirk. Monkey Man, in theaters Friday, is Dev Patel's contribution to the genre.

Bobby (Patel) works his way up as an employee of the Kings Club so he can get close to Rana Singh (Sikandar Kher), the corrupt police chief who killed his mother. Bobby models himself after the legend of Hanuman, a monkey God in Indian lore.

Advertisement

Establishing his fighting credentials, Bobby plays the heel in underground fights, wearing a monkey mask. Rana's bodyguards prove to be even more formidable than Bobby's ring opponents.

The basic revenge story is sound and Monkey Man adds genre tropes from Chinese martial arts films too. The success of Monkey Man is contingent on the quality of its fights, and at those, the film succeeds.

Advertisement

The style Patel and his opponents employ looks very John Wicky, as producer Thunder Road Films has a hand in both. No one tops John Wick but Monkey Man is as impressive as the other aforementioned offshoots.

Whether screenwriters Patel, Paul Angunawela and John Collee or fight choreographer Brahim Chab's ideas, Monkey Man has some unique moves, including one with a knife that has definitely never been in any other action movie before. Using fireworks as weapons is also original.

As director too, Patel is clever with the camera. The camera reacts when some of Bobby's moves don't land, including a very familiar action movie feat that doesn't work this time.

The camera can be too frenetic at times, especially during a car chase, but it usually captures all the action.

Those fights achieve a breathless level of chaos, as Bobby encounters proprietors who don't appreciate him bringing a chase to their establishment, so he has to fight them off too.

In setting Monkey Man in India, Patel brings some of the unique character of the country to the genre. A recurring theme is children wandering into the melee, and Bobby makes the effort to keep them safe from harm.

Advertisement

Monkey Man has the best bathroom fight since Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which in turn topped the one in True Lies.

Bobby wasn't the best in the ring, so it's not like he's shown to be indestructible. He actually trains to get better midway through the movie, employing some classic 36th Chamber of Shaolin training methods and other methods based in India.

The fight scenes following Bobby's training reflect the improvement.

In Monkey Man, Patel found the ideal vehicle both to direct a feature film and portray himself as an action hero. Monkey Man shows he can hold his own in the genre and bring unique characteristics to it.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Joker: Folie a Deux' poster: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga share a dance
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux' poster: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga share a dance
April 2 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," a new film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the Joker and Harley Quinn, opens in October.
Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin dramedy 'A Real Pain' coming in October
Movies // 12 hours ago
Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin dramedy 'A Real Pain' coming in October
April 2 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for the Sundance hit "A Real Pain" on Tuesday.
'Descendants: The Rise of Red' teaser, poster introduce Kylie Cantrall
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Descendants: The Rise of Red' teaser, poster introduce Kylie Cantrall
April 2 (UPI) -- "Descendants: The Rise of Red," a new film starring Kylie Cantrall as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, is coming to Disney+.
'American Society of Magical Negroes' available to rent, buy Tuesday
Movies // 1 day ago
'American Society of Magical Negroes' available to rent, buy Tuesday
April 1 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced Monday that "The American Society of Magical Negroes" comes to VOD for rent or purchase Tuesday.
'Road House' remake becomes Amazon's most-watched film debut
Movies // 1 day ago
'Road House' remake becomes Amazon's most-watched film debut
April 1 (UPI) -- The "Road House" remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal drew 50 million viewers over its first two weekends on Prime Video.
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes': Freya Allan evades capture in Imax trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes': Freya Allan evades capture in Imax trailer
April 1 (UPI) -- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," a new film starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan, opens in May.
Movie review: 'People's Joker' applies wit to comic books, trans journey
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'People's Joker' applies wit to comic books, trans journey
LOS ANGELES, April 1 (UPI) -- "The People's Joker," in theaters Friday, satirizes "Batman" comics as an allegory for Vera Drew's transition.
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
March 31 (UPI) -- Monster mashup "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $80 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Reports: Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7'
Movies // 4 days ago
Reports: Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7'
March 29 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox is reportedly in talks to reprise Gale Weathers in "Scream 7."
Mike Tyson, Tye Sheridan hope 'Asphalt City' gives paramedics their due
Movies // 4 days ago
Mike Tyson, Tye Sheridan hope 'Asphalt City' gives paramedics their due
LOS ANGELES, March 29 (UPI) -- Mike Tyson and Tye Sheridan discuss their new movie "Asphalt City," in theaters Friday, a drama about the harrowing daily lives of New York City paramedics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her 'kind and brilliant' dad
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her 'kind and brilliant' dad
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
'SCTV' cast member, 'Back to the Future' actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82
'SCTV' cast member, 'Back to the Future' actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement