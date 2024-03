1 of 2 | Left to right, Danny Aykroyd, Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 14 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 with $17.6 million is Dune: Part 2, followed by Kung Fu Panda 4 with $16.8 million, Immaculate at No. 4 with $5.4 million and Arthur the King at No. 5 with $4.4 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Late Night with the Devil at No. 6 with $2.8 million, Imaginary at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Love Lies Bleeding at No. 8 with $1.6 million, Cabrini at No. 9 with $1.4 million and Bob Marley: One Love at No. 10 with $1.1 million.

Bill Murray (L) and Paul Rudd arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 14, 2024 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo