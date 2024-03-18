Trending
March 18, 2024 / 8:13 AM

British IVF drama 'Joy' starring Thomasin McKenzie, Bill Nighy to stream on Netflix

By Karen Butler
Thomasin McKenzie will soon be seen in the Netflix movie, "Joy." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Thomasin McKenzie will soon be seen in the Netflix movie, "Joy." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced plans to air Joy, a new British film starring Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton and Bill Nighy.

The film is based on the true story of the birth of In vitro fertilization in the 1970s.

No official release date has been announced yet, but the streaming service shared a 30-second teaser on Monday that shows one woman (McKenzie) telling her doctors, played by Norton and Nighy, "Without you, none of this works."

Later she is seen declaring, "I just want a baby."

Nighy can also be heard saying, "What we're doing, it matters."

The preview shows Norton and McKenzie trying to dodge persistent reporters.

