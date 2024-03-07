1 of 3 | Amy Poehler voices Joy in "Inside Out 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar are teasing the new film Inside Out 2. The studios shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Amy Poehler. Advertisement

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 animated film Inside Out. The films follow Joy (Poehler) and other personified emotions in the mind of Riley, now a teenager in Inside Out 2.

"Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!" an official synopsis reads.

The trailer introduces the new emotions Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black return to voice Sadness and Anger, with Tony Hale and Liza Lapira joining the cast as Fear and Disgust.

Disney-Pixar released a teaser trailer in February showcasing Anxiety (Hawke).

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and opens in theaters June 14.