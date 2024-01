1 of 5 | "Despicable Me 4" is set for theatrical release on July 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Despicable Me 4 -- a new action-packed animated adventure featuring the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Miranda Cosgrove -- is to open in theaters on July 3. A 2 1/2-minute trailer released Sunday shows Anti-Villain League agents Gru (Carell) and Lucy (Wiig) caring for their three young daughters -- Margot Edith and Agnes -- and grumpy infant son Gru Jr., who is new to the franchise, while taking on baddies played by Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara. Advertisement

Stephen Colbert, Joey King and Chloe Fineman will also lend their voices to characters.

DM4 is part of a franchise that has earned billions of dollars at the global box office and includes 2010's Despicable Me, 2013's Despicable Me 2, 2015's Minions, 2017's Despicable Me 3 and 2022's Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The movies have also inspired rides and attractions at Universal Studios theme parks in Florida, California and Japan.