Richard Simmons is contradicting media reports saying he is collaborating with filmmakers on a movie about his life.

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Former fitness guru, author and TV personality Richard Simmons is denying media reports that comedian Pauly Shore is playing him in a biopic that Simmons is supporting. "Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie," Simmons, 76, wrote on Facebook Wednesday. Advertisement

"So don't believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist.I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard."

Deadline and Variety reported that a film about Simmons' life with Shore in the lead role is currently in development at Warner Bros.' subsidiary The Wolper Organization.

Fans have long campaigned for Shore to play the effervescent star of Sweatin' to the Oldies because of their similar appearances and high-energy demeanors.

Shore will also soon be seen playing Simmons in the short film, The Court Jester, premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

Simmons stepped away from public life about a decade ago, citing issues with his feet and knees.

He was the subject of a 2022 documentary called TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.