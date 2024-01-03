Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 3, 2024 / 11:41 AM

Debra Granik, Lena Waithe among Sundance Film Festival jurors

By Annie Martin
"Winter's Bone" director Debra Granik is among the jury members for the Sundance Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | "Winter's Bone" director Debra Granik is among the jury members for the Sundance Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Sundance Institute has unveiled the jury for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The nonprofit organization announced 16 jurors for this year's festival in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

The 40th Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 18-28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, along with a selection of films available online Jan. 25-28.

The jury will include Debra Granik, Adrian Tomine and Lena Waithe, who will judge U.S. Dramatic Competition; Shane Boris, Nicole Newnham and Rudy Valdez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Jennifer Kent, Mira Nair and Rui Poças for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; Mandy Chang, Monica Hellström and Shaunak Sen for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Christina Oh, Danny Pudi and Charlotte Regan for Short Film Program Competition; and Zal Batmanglij for the NEXT competition section.

In addition, Dr. Mandë Holford, Dr. Nia Imara, Matt Johnson, Theresa Park, and Courtney Stephens will present the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize to Love Me, directed by Sam and Andy Zuchero.

"The Sundance Film Festival is known for discovering and platforming visionary emerging artists. We cannot do this without our jury, who so thoughtfully help us recognize and amplify the next generation of independent storytellers," festival director Eugene Hernandez said. "We are thrilled to announce the talented, accomplished artists who comprise this year's jury."

All 16 members of the jury are festival alumni and will announce the awards for feature films at the award ceremony Jan. 26 at Ray Theatre in Park City. The members will also partake in celebratory programming, ranging from talks and panels, to a special 40th edition trivia night, and party for artist alumni.

"For our 40th Festival, the jury members this year are all artists who have had films at prior Festivals. They know what it is to introduce new work to the Sundance community and we are so pleased to be able to welcome them back to Sundance to take in the films our programming team has curated. We can't wait to see what resonates with them," director of programming Kim Yutani said.

The 40th Sundance Film Festival will feature 91 film and TV series screenings, along with screenings of Napoleon Dynamite, Go Fish, Three Seasons and Dig!

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Mean Girls' trailer invites viewers to 'revenge party'
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Mean Girls' trailer invites viewers to 'revenge party'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Mean Girls," a new movie based on the Broadway musical and 2004 film, opens in January.
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jack Black will reportedly play Steve in the live-action "Minecraft" movie starring Jason Momoa.
'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Badland Hunters," a South Korean post-apocalyptic action drama starring Don Lee, is coming to Netflix.
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Movies // 5 days ago
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
NEW YORK, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Billions" and "John Adams" actor Paul Giamatti says he didn't quite know how to feel when he was told that unpopular classics teacher Paul Hunham in "The Holdovers" was written specifically for him.
'Rebel Moon' stars prepare for war in Part Two teaser trailer
Movies // 1 week ago
'Rebel Moon' stars prepare for war in Part Two teaser trailer
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver," a sequel to Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Movies // 1 week ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie À Deux" director Todd Phillips shared new photos featuring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and the Joker.
'Aquaman' tops North American box office with $28.1M
Movies // 1 week ago
'Aquaman' tops North American box office with $28.1M
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Movies // 1 week ago
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Christopher Landon has announced he stepped down as director of "Scream 7."
Movie review: 'Ferrari' bogged down in obsessive detail
Movies // 1 week ago
Movie review: 'Ferrari' bogged down in obsessive detail
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Ferrari," in theaters Christmas Day, is so focused on the details of the auto business that it sells the real life characters short.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement