Ryan Reynolds reuniting with Shawn Levy for Netflix heist movie

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is reuniting with his Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy for a new, as-yet-untitled action-heist movie for Netflix. The pair also collaborated on the hit Netflix adventures Free Guy and The Adam Project. Advertisement

Cruella and The Lost City scribe Dana Fox penned the screenplay for the next Reynolds-Levy outing.

Levy has also had success on Netflix with his World War II miniseries, All the Light We Cannot See, and the sci-fi adventure, Stranger Things.

