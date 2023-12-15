Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 15, 2023 / 7:49 AM

Ryan Reynolds reuniting with Shawn Levy for Netflix heist movie

By Karen Butler
Ryan Reynolds is working with director Shawn Levy on another Netflix project. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ryan Reynolds is working with director Shawn Levy on another Netflix project. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is reuniting with his Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy for a new, as-yet-untitled action-heist movie for Netflix.

The pair also collaborated on the hit Netflix adventures Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Advertisement

Cruella and The Lost City scribe Dana Fox penned the screenplay for the next Reynolds-Levy outing.

Levy has also had success on Netflix with his World War II miniseries, All the Light We Cannot See, and the sci-fi adventure, Stranger Things.

Ryan Reynolds's career: Film premieres, laughs and family

Ryan Reynolds (L), and his former girlfriend, Alanis Morissette, pose together at the premiere of "De-Lovely" in New York City on June 21, 2004. Reynolds and Morissette met in 2002 and dated for two years before becoming engaged in 2004. They then split in 2007. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Daniel Stern celebrates 'Home Alone' inclusion on National Film Registry
Movies // 15 hours ago
Daniel Stern celebrates 'Home Alone' inclusion on National Film Registry
NEW YORK, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Daniel Stern says he totally gets why "Home Alone" was enshrined this week by the Library of Congress on the National Film Registry.
'Death Stranding': A24, Hideo Kojima to adapt game as film
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Death Stranding': A24, Hideo Kojima to adapt game as film
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Death Stranding" director Hideo Kojima confirmed a live-action film adaptation of the video game is in the works at A24.
'IF' teaser: Ryan Reynolds stars in John Krasinski fantasy film
Movies // 21 hours ago
'IF' teaser: Ryan Reynolds stars in John Krasinski fantasy film
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "IF," a live-action and animated film from John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds, opens in May.
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F': Eddie Murphy returns in teaser trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F': Eddie Murphy returns in teaser trailer
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," a new film starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, is coming to Netflix.
'Miller's Girl' trailer: Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman star in new thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'Miller's Girl' trailer: Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman star in new thriller
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Miller's Girl," a new film starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman, opens in January.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer: Jack Black's Po takes on sorceress
Movies // 1 day ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer: Jack Black's Po takes on sorceress
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Kung Fu Panda 4," an animated comedy featuring Jack Black and Viola Davis, opens in March.
'Civil War' trailer: Kirsten Dunst navigates modern-day secession
Movies // 1 day ago
'Civil War' trailer: Kirsten Dunst navigates modern-day secession
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Civil War," a new film from "28 Days Later" writer and "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland, opens in April.
25 Christmas classics: How to watch
Movies // 1 day ago
25 Christmas classics: How to watch
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- With Christmas fast approaching, it is the perfect time to gather family to reminisce and watch holiday classics. Here are 25 popular Christmas films from the last 20+ years.
'Barbie' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Movies // 1 day ago
'Barbie' leads Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" and other films are nominated at the Critics Choice Awards.
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' gets poster, summer 2024 release date
Movies // 1 day ago
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' gets poster, summer 2024 release date
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" featuring Eddie Murphy ahead of the film's first teaser trailer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
'Family Plan:' Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan have different road-trip memories
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
Tony Shalhoub: 'We waited right amount of time' for 'Monk' movie
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
'Quantum Leap' stars embraced Season 2 changes
'Quantum Leap' stars embraced Season 2 changes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement