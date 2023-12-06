Trending
Dec. 6, 2023 / 2:14 PM

'Good Grief' trailer: Dan Levy navigates loss in directorial debut

By Annie Martin
Dan Levy wrote, directed and stars in the new film "Good Grief." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Dan Levy wrote, directed and stars in the new film "Good Grief." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Good Grief.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Wednesday featuring Dan Levy.

Good Grief is written, directed by and stars Levy, an actor known for playing David Rose on Schitt's Creek.

The film follows Marc (Levy), a man mourning the death of his husband (Luke Evans), who takes his best friends (Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel) to Paris for a weekend getaway.

The trailer shows Marc struggle with his grief while navigating his relationships with his friends and the "hell of a mess" his husband left behind.

"Marc (Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Negga) and Thomas (Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face," an official synopsis reads.

Levy said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Good Grief was inspired by his feelings in the wake of his grandmother's death and the loss of his dog.

"I lost my grandmother toward the tail end of the pandemic, and I was in a very strange headspace in terms of feeling the weight and the profound sense of tragedy of what the COVID pandemic had done for all of us, while at the same time trying to honor the passing of someone who meant so much to me," he said. "It was hard for me to feel the specificity of the loss when all I was feeling was grief for so long. It was that conversation that really expedited the concept of the movie."

Good Grief premieres Jan. 5 on Netflix.

