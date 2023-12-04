Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 4, 2023 / 8:20 AM

Movie review: 'Waitress: The Musical' showcases Sara Bareillis' lovable performance

By Fred Topel
Sara Bareillis stars in "Waitress: The Musical." Photo courtesy of Bleecker Street
1 of 5 | Sara Bareillis stars in "Waitress: The Musical." Photo courtesy of Bleecker Street

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Sara Bareillis wrote the music for a 2015 stage adaptation of the 2007 movie Waitress. In Waitress: The Musical, in movie theaters Thursday, she plays the lead role.

Jenna (Bareillis) is a waitress and piemaker at Joe's Diner. When she inadvertently gets pregnant with her husband, Earl (Joe Tippett), it reinforces to Jenna that she's not happy in her marriage.

Advertisement

At the same time, Jenna also gets a new doctor, Jim Pomatter (Drew Gehling), with whom she falls in love. Jenna's co-workers Dawn (Caitlin Houlahan) and Becky (Charity Dawson) also get romantic subplots.

Most of the songs Bareillis wrote are upbeat, which matches the tone of the original Adrienne Shelly movie starring Keri Russell. When the music slows down for ballads, they are emotional and powerful.

The filmed version of Waitress: The Musical can offer closeups far more intimate than even a front row seat. Overhead shots highlight how the chorus and stagehands gracefully move props around the set and bring Jenna ingredients for baking scenes.

The stage lights go blue when Jenna imagines scenes. And if those pies are just fake props, they still look appetizing.

Advertisement

Like the films, the stage show doesn't make excuses for the adultery. Yet, it has empathy for people finding supportive companions, even if the circumstances are not ideal.

Jenna and Dr. Pomatter share charming banter and food-based sexual innuendo. Gehling does some impeccable physical comedy, too.

Likewise, shy Dawn's romance is endearing. Married Becky's affair also highlights the complications of grown-up relationships. Her husband can be violent. That is scary even in brief blowups.

Background dancers fill the stage with activity, if not choreography as acrobatic as a show like Newsies. But Waitress is a mellow show; it's not about aggressive dancing.

In the popular phenomenon of Broadway adapting films as musicals, Waitress is faithful yet finds a musical voice that suits the material. Like other filmed stage performances, Waitress: The Musical captures the energy previously only experienced by theatergoers in person.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paul Mescal's 'All of Us Strangers' wins big at the British Independent Film Awards
Movies // 1 hour ago
Paul Mescal's 'All of Us Strangers' wins big at the British Independent Film Awards
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Paul Mescal's "All of Us Strangers" was the big winner at Sunday's non-gendered British Independent Film Awards ceremony in London.
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops North American box office with $21M
Movies // 18 hours ago
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops North American box office with $21M
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Beyonce's concert film, "Renaissance," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $21 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," in theaters Friday, features a childlike Emma Stone exploring life and sex in the Victorian era.
Linda Blair: 'Exorcist' fame was like being a Beatle
Movies // 3 days ago
Linda Blair: 'Exorcist' fame was like being a Beatle
NEW YORK, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Linda Blair told UPI she signed on as a consultant for "The Exorcist: Believer" because she felt protective of the original film's legacy, as well as of the young actresses starring in the sequel.
John Woo, Joel Kinnaman balance action, tragedy in 'Silent Night'
Movies // 3 days ago
John Woo, Joel Kinnaman balance action, tragedy in 'Silent Night'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Star Joel Kinnaman and director John Woo discuss their action film "Silent Night," in theaters Friday, which has a tragic subtext.
Sean Astin: 'The Shift' ponders big 'what if?' questions in a sci-fi multiverse
Movies // 3 days ago
Sean Astin: 'The Shift' ponders big 'what if?' questions in a sci-fi multiverse
NEW YORK, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Sean Astin told UPI that his new sci-fi thriller, "The Shift," explores the concept that every decision, regardless of how small, could impact the rest of a person's life.
Anya Taylor-Joy drives wasteland in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Movies // 3 days ago
Anya Taylor-Joy drives wasteland in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the teaser trailer for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on Thursday. Anya Taylor-Joy plays the Charlize Theron role in the prequel, joined by Chris Hemsworth.
'Thanksgiving 2' coming in 2025
Movies // 3 days ago
'Thanksgiving 2' coming in 2025
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Thanksgiving" director Eli Roth announced on Instagram Thursday that a sequel is in the works, with further details.
Aidy Bryant to host Film Independent Spirit Awards
Movies // 3 days ago
Aidy Bryant to host Film Independent Spirit Awards
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" and "Shrill" actress and comedian Aidy Bryant will host the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
'Beetlejuice 2' has wrapped filming, says Tim Burton
Movies // 3 days ago
'Beetlejuice 2' has wrapped filming, says Tim Burton
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Beetlejuice 2" director Tim Burton said the sequel starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder has completed filming.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement