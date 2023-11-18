Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 18, 2023 / 3:41 PM

Release of Timothee Chalamet's 'Dune: Part 2' pushed up by two weeks

By Karen Butler
Timothee Chalamet arrives to promote his film "Wonka" at Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on Saturday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 5 | Timothee Chalamet arrives to promote his film "Wonka" at Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on Saturday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The theatrical release of Timothee Chalamet's Dune: Part Two has been moved up to March 1, two weeks earlier that scheduled.

It was initially expected to open on March 15.

Advertisement

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is a sequel to 2021's Dune. The films are based on Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. It was filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

The cast also includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista and Christopher Walken.

"Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," a synopsis said.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Chalamet also recently hosted Saturday Night Live. He will soon be seen in the fantasy movie, Wonka.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oprah Winfrey mentored Danielle Brooks on iconic 'Color Purple' scene
Movies // 1 day ago
Oprah Winfrey mentored Danielle Brooks on iconic 'Color Purple' scene
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and H.E.R. discuss the new adaptation of the Broadway musical "The Color Purple," in theaters Dec. 25, after the film's first screening in Los Angeles.
Movie review: 'Saltburn' shocks fail to engage
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Saltburn' shocks fail to engage
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Saltburn," in theaters Friday, goes for shocking behavior but fails to connect on a human level.
Meg Ryan's 'What Happens Later' to come to video-on-demand Nov. 28
Movies // 2 days ago
Meg Ryan's 'What Happens Later' to come to video-on-demand Nov. 28
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street announced the video-on-demand premiere date for "What Happens Later" on Thursday. The Meg Ryan/David Duchovny rom-com comes home Nov. 28.
'First Omen' pic shows devilish beginnings
Movies // 2 days ago
'First Omen' pic shows devilish beginnings
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios released the first photo from "The First Omen" on Thursday. The prequel to the antichrist franchise opens April 5 in theaters.
'Maxine's Baby' directors call Tyler Perry's success 'great American story'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Maxine's Baby' directors call Tyler Perry's success 'great American story'
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz say their documentary, "Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story," is a celebration of Perry's success as a filmmaker and philanthropist, despite seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
Director Jonah Feingold describes 'EXmas' as 'Home Alone' with former flames
Movies // 2 days ago
Director Jonah Feingold describes 'EXmas' as 'Home Alone' with former flames
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The rom-com starring Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester premieres Friday on Amazon Freevee.
'Role Play' trailer: Kaley Cuoco is a wife, mom and secret assassin
Movies // 3 days ago
'Role Play' trailer: Kaley Cuoco is a wife, mom and secret assassin
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Role Play," an action thriller starring Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy, is coming to Prime Video.
'Your Christmas or Mine 2' gets trailer, December release date
Movies // 3 days ago
'Your Christmas or Mine 2' gets trailer, December release date
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Your Christmas or Mine 2," a sequel to the holiday romantic comedy starring Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk, is coming to Prime Video.
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' trailer: Ginger, Rocky rush to rescue daughter
Movies // 3 days ago
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' trailer: Ginger, Rocky rush to rescue daughter
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a sequel to the stop-motion animated film "Chicken Run," is coming to Netflix.
'Madame Web' trailer: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney team up in 'Spider-Man' spinoff
Movies // 3 days ago
'Madame Web' trailer: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney team up in 'Spider-Man' spinoff
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Madame Web," a "Spider-Man" spinoff film starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, opens in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Karol G, Shakira win big at the Latin Grammy Awards
Karol G, Shakira win big at the Latin Grammy Awards
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement