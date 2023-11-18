Release of Timothee Chalamet's 'Dune: Part 2' pushed up by two weeks

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The theatrical release of Timothee Chalamet's Dune: Part Two has been moved up to March 1, two weeks earlier that scheduled.
It was initially expected to open on March 15.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is a sequel to 2021's Dune. The films are based on Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. It was filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.
The cast also includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista and Christopher Walken.
"Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," a synopsis said.
"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."
Chalamet also recently hosted Saturday Night Live. He will soon be seen in the fantasy movie, Wonka.