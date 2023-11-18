Release of Timothee Chalamet's 'Dune: Part 2' pushed up by two weeks

1 of 5 | Timothee Chalamet arrives to promote his film "Wonka" at Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on Saturday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The theatrical release of Timothee Chalamet's Dune: Part Two has been moved up to March 1, two weeks earlier that scheduled. It was initially expected to open on March 15. Advertisement

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is a sequel to 2021's Dune. The films are based on Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. It was filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

The cast also includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista and Christopher Walken.

"Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," a synopsis said.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Chalamet also recently hosted Saturday Night Live. He will soon be seen in the fantasy movie, Wonka.