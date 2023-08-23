Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 23, 2023 / 12:43 PM

'Flora and Son' trailer: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt bond over guitar

By Annie Martin
1/5
Eve Hewson stars in the musical comedy-drama "Flora and Son." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Eve Hewson stars in the musical comedy-drama "Flora and Son." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Flora and Son.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the musical comedy-drama Wednesday featuring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Advertisement

Flora and Son is written and directed by Modern Love showrunner and executive producer John Carney. The film follows Flora (Hewson), a single mother in Dublin who encourages her troubled son, Max (Orén Kinlan), to pursue music.

The trailer shows Flora bond with musician and online instructor Jeff (Gordon-Levitt) after Max rejects the guitar and she picks up the instrument herself.

"With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music," an official synopsis reads.

The movie "explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony."

Jack Reynor, Sophie Vavasseur and Kelly Thornton also have roles.

Flora and Son premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film will open in theaters Sept. 22 and start streaming Sept. 29 on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky doc premieres Sept. 18 on Paramount+
Movies // 5 minutes ago
Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky doc premieres Sept. 18 on Paramount+
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Wednesday that "Superpower" will premiere Sept. 18. The documentary features Sean Penn chronicling Volodymir Zelensky's leadership of Ukraine in the war against Russia.
'Leo' teaser: Adam Sandler voices elderly lizard class pet
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Leo' teaser: Adam Sandler voices elderly lizard class pet
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Leo," an animated musical comedy featuring Adam Sandler and Bill Burr, is coming to Netflix.
'Chicken Run' sequel to premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Chicken Run' sequel to premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" will screen at the BFI London Film Festival in October.
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Golda," in theaters Friday, captures the tension of the period in October of 1973 when Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) led Israeli forces in the Yom Kippur War.
'Napoleon' character poster highlights Vanessa Kirby's Josephine
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Napoleon' character poster highlights Vanessa Kirby's Josephine
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released a character poster of Vanessa Kirby as Josephine in "Napoleon" on Tuesday. Sony is distributing the Apple TV+ film in theaters Nov. 22.
'Rebel Moon' teaser unveils Zack Snyder's two-part space opera
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Rebel Moon' teaser unveils Zack Snyder's two-part space opera
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser trailer for "Rebel Moon," which will debut in two parts, "A Child of Fire" and "The Scargiver."
Nia Varadalos gives 'Big Fat Greek' recap ahead of third movie
Movies // 23 hours ago
Nia Varadalos gives 'Big Fat Greek' recap ahead of third movie
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a clip for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" on Tuesday. Writer/star Nia Vardalos recaps the first two movies to catch viewers up.
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Movies // 1 day ago
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
NEW YORK, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Actor and writer Dewayne Perkins says his horror-comedy, "The Blackening," was made for those who are fully invested in the moviegoing experience.
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell return in 'Good Burger 2' teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell return in 'Good Burger 2' teaser
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser for "Good Burger 2" on Monday. The sequel to the 1997 movie based on the "All That" sketch is coming to the streaming service this fall.
'Bottoms' girls debate high school fight club, feminism
Movies // 1 day ago
'Bottoms' girls debate high school fight club, feminism
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Orion released a clip from the movie "Bottoms" on Monday. The film opens Friday in theaters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement