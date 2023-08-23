1/5

Eve Hewson stars in the musical comedy-drama "Flora and Son." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Flora and Son. The streaming service shared a trailer for the musical comedy-drama Wednesday featuring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Advertisement

Flora and Son is written and directed by Modern Love showrunner and executive producer John Carney. The film follows Flora (Hewson), a single mother in Dublin who encourages her troubled son, Max (Orén Kinlan), to pursue music.

The trailer shows Flora bond with musician and online instructor Jeff (Gordon-Levitt) after Max rejects the guitar and she picks up the instrument herself.

"With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music," an official synopsis reads.

The movie "explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony."

Jack Reynor, Sophie Vavasseur and Kelly Thornton also have roles.

Flora and Son premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film will open in theaters Sept. 22 and start streaming Sept. 29 on Apple TV+.