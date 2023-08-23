1/5

Anitta will appear in Season 7 of Spanish teen drama series "Elite." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Elite Season 7. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Wednesday featuring new cast member Anitta. Advertisement

Elite is a Spanish teen drama series following the students of the fictional Las Encinas high school.

Season 6 picked up in the wake of Samuel's (Itzan Escamilla) death and saw the students combat racism, sexism, domestic abuse and homophobia at their school.

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou and Manu Ríos star, with Omar Ayuso and Nadia Al Saidi to return in Season 7.

Netflix announced Anitta's casting in March.

"A girl from Rio you may already know... is about to make an entrance at Las Encinas. @Anitta is joining the #Elite7 cast," Netflix said on Instagram.

Anitta is a Brazilian singer known for the singles "Downtown" with J Balvin, "Machika" with J Balvin and Jeon, and "Envolver." She released her most recent album, Versions of Me, in April 2022.

The singer joined the Global Citizen Festival lineup Tuesday.

Elite Season 7 will premiere Oct. 20. Netflix announced the date in June alongside a teaser showing the cast plummeting through the sky and hooking up on the ground.