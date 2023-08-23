Breaking News
Mercenary group leader Evgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of jet that crashed in Russia
Movies
Aug. 23, 2023 / 1:25 PM

'Expend4bles' posters: 50 Cent, Megan Fox join cast

By Annie Martin
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson stars in "Expend4bles." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing the new film Expend4bles.

The studio shared a red band trailer and character posters for the action movie Wednesday.

The posters introduce new cast members Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy García.

The posters also feature returning stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture.

Expend4bles is the fourth film in the Expendables franchise, which follows a group of elite mercenaries as they carry out missions around the world.

"Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning," an official synopsis reads.

Expend4bles is written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams and directed by Scott Waugh.

The film opens in theaters Sept. 22.

