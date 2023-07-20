Director, composer confirm SAG strike halted U.K. filming of 'Wicked' movie

1/4

Production on Cynthia Erivo's movie musical "Wicked" has been halted because of the Screen Actors Guild strike. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Director Jon M. Chu said he was almost done filming his two-part movie musical Wicked in the United Kingdom when Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild strike began last week. "Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie. We were only a few days away from being done, so we were SO close. It's been very painful to put a halt to it all, but we will be back! And we will finish properly strong when the time is right," Chu tweeted Wednesday. Advertisement

"My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come, but in the meantime I'm excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn't be affected). It has been an extraordinary adventure... more to do."

Composer Stephen Schwartz also confirmed the project's status to Variety.

"It's quite frustrating in a way because we have, I think, 10 days worth of shooting to go finish all the shooting for both movies," Schwartz said

"But on the other hand, I might as well declare it, I'm in great sympathy and support of the unions that are striking."

Wicked is adapted from the stage musical and Gregory Maguire novel of the same name, which were inspired by characters from L. Frank Baum's fantasy book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

It is an origin story for Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba Thropp. Ariana Grande portrays Glinda Upland, Elphaba's friend and classmate, who will become the Good Witch of the North.

Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater and Michelle Yeoh also star.

Wicked Part 1 is slated to open in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.