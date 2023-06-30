Trending
Movies
June 30, 2023 / 11:21 AM

'Sly' trailer: Sylvester Stallone reflects in Netflix documentary

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Sly," a new film exploring the life and career of "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Sly," a new film exploring the life and career of "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Sly.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the film Friday featuring Sylvester Stallone.

Sly explores the life and career of Stallone, 76, an actor and director known for the Rocky, Rambo and Expendables franchises.

"For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables," an official synopsis reads.

The film "offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life."

The Sly teaser opens with Stallone declaring, "Hell yeah, I have regrets!"

The actor then likens his life to seeing scenery from a train window whipping by.

"Filmmaking, it comes at a great price. There's no time for anything else," he says.

Sly will premiere on Netflix in November.

Stallone has also given a glimpse into his personal life in the Paramount+ reality series The Family Stallone, featuring the actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters. The show was renewed for Season 2 in May.

Netflix released Arnold, a documentary about another action star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, earlier this month.

