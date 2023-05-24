Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 24, 2023 / 11:23 AM

'Family Stallone': Sylvester Stallone reality series renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/5
"The Family Stallone," a reality series featuring Sylvester Stallone (pictured) and his family, will return for a second season on Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"The Family Stallone," a reality series featuring Sylvester Stallone (pictured) and his family, will return for a second season on Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- The Family Stallone will return for a second season on Paramount+.

Paramount+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the reality series for Season 2.

Advertisement

The Family Stallone features actor Sylvester Stallone, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad," an official synopsis reads.

Season 1 premiered May 17. The show broke records following its release, becoming the No. 1 original reality series premiere on Paramount+.

The Family Stallone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers.

Stallone and his wife married in May 1997.

Sylvester Stallone turns 72: A look back

Sylvester Stallone (L) and his wife, Brigitte Nielsen, arrive at a press conference on May 22, 1986 in Beverly Hills, Calif. File Photo by Martin Klimek/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere at Cannes 'The Flash' final trailer: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle unite Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning to star in new film from 'Firebrand' director What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Wheel of Time' Season 2 coming to Prime Video in September
TV // 49 minutes ago
'Wheel of Time' Season 2 coming to Prime Video in September
May 24 (UPI) -- Amazon shared first-look photos and a premiere date for "The Wheel of Time" Season 2.
'Heartstopper': Nick, Charlie visit Paris in Season 2 photos
TV // 49 minutes ago
'Heartstopper': Nick, Charlie visit Paris in Season 2 photos
May 24 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' stars find danger, adventure in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' stars find danger, adventure in Season 2 trailer
May 24 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," a "Star Trek: Discovery" spinoff starring Anson Mount, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
Nick Cannon fills in as 'Beat Shazam' host: 'This is Jamie Foxx's house'
TV // 4 hours ago
Nick Cannon fills in as 'Beat Shazam' host: 'This is Jamie Foxx's house'
May 24 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon filled in for aiing Jamie Foxx on Tuesday's Season 6 premiere of the game show "Beat Shazam."
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
TV // 5 hours ago
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
May 24 (UPI) -- Gina Miles has been crowned the Season 23 winner of "The Voice."
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
TV // 7 hours ago
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
NEW YORK, May 24 (UPI) -- Ben Wang says his new Disney+ action-dramedy, "American Born Chinese," accurately captures the pressures many Asian American youths experience in real life.
Teresa Palmer: Cult drama 'The Clearing' is 'a redemption story'
TV // 7 hours ago
Teresa Palmer: Cult drama 'The Clearing' is 'a redemption story'
LOS ANGELES, May 24 (UPI) -- Teresa Palmer and Miranda Otto discuss the intense drama of "The Clearing," premiering Wednesday on Hulu.
'Cannes Confidential' trailer: Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber team up in Acorn crime drama
TV // 23 hours ago
'Cannes Confidential' trailer: Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber team up in Acorn crime drama
May 23 (UPI) -- "Cannes Confidential," a new detective series starring Lucie Lucas and Jamie Bamber, is coming to Acorn TV in June.
'Skull Island' teaser introduces Netflix anime series
TV // 23 hours ago
'Skull Island' teaser introduces Netflix anime series
May 23 (UPI) -- "Skull Island," an anime series featuring King Kong set in Legendary's MonsterVerse, is coming to Netflix in June.
Jennie channels Audrey Hepburn at 'The Idol' photo call at Cannes
TV // 1 day ago
Jennie channels Audrey Hepburn at 'The Idol' photo call at Cannes
May 23 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd attended the Cannes Film Festival photo call for their HBO series "The Idol."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Nick Cannon fills in as 'Beat Shazam' host: 'This is Jamie Foxx's house'
Nick Cannon fills in as 'Beat Shazam' host: 'This is Jamie Foxx's house'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement