'Family Stallone': Sylvester Stallone reality series renewed for Season 2

1/5

"The Family Stallone," a reality series featuring Sylvester Stallone (pictured) and his family, will return for a second season on Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- The Family Stallone will return for a second season on Paramount+. Paramount+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the reality series for Season 2. Advertisement

The Family Stallone features actor Sylvester Stallone, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad," an official synopsis reads.

Season 1 premiered May 17. The show broke records following its release, becoming the No. 1 original reality series premiere on Paramount+.

The Family Stallone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers.

Stallone and his wife married in May 1997.

Sylvester Stallone turns 72: A look back