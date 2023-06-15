Trending
June 15, 2023 / 7:47 AM

'Avatar' sequels set for release in 2025, 2029 and 2031

By Karen Butler
Disney has announced the dates for Zoe Saldana's next three "Avatar" movies. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Disney has announced the dates for Zoe Saldana's next three "Avatar" movies. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Disney has announced the theatrical release dates for its next three Avatar sequels.

Avatar 3 is set to open on Dec. 19, 2025; while Avatar 4 will bow on Dec. 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 is slated for release on Dec. 19, 2031.

"Great! I'm gonna be 53 when the last avatar comes out," the blockbuster franchise's star Zoe Saldaña said in a now-deleted post on her Instagram Stories Wednesday. "I was 27 when I shot the very first @avatar movie."

James Cameron's original science-fiction film about Earth scientists, military and developers visiting a resource-rich planet populated by nature-loving Indigenous people was released in 2009.

The sequel Avatar: The Way of Water -- which also blends live-action, CGI and motion-capture performance -- was released in 2022.

