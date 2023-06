1/4

Nicolas Cage arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at Museum of Modern Art on March 28 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Renfield, a contemporary Dracula spinoff movie starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, will get its streaming premiere on Peacock June 9. Chris McKay -- whose credits include The Tomorrow War and The LEGO Batman Movie -- directed the horror-comedy, which opened in theaters in April. Advertisement

It is about what happens when a vampire's loyal servant discovers he wants more out of life.

"Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased," said a synopsis from Universal Pictures.

"But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency."

Awkwafina and Shohreh Aghdashloo co-star.