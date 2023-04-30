Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman

1/4

Alan Rickman arrives at the world premiere of "A Little Chaos" at Roy Thomson Hall on closing night of the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Sunday's Google Doodle pays tribute to the late actor Alan Rickman, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016 at the age of 69. The artwork shows Rickman looking serious with his signature arched eyebrow. Advertisement

"With a deep, magnetic voice and endless charm, he's known for his magical performances in films such as the Harry Potter franchise and Die Hard. On this day in 1987, Rickman performed in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, a Broadway play that was instrumental in launching his career," Google noted in a statement on its website.

"Over the course of his career, Rickman received numerous acting nominations and awards and even directed three plays and two films. He's remembered for his iconic roles on-screen, his philanthropy, and his kind and sensitive nature off-screen."

In addition to playing professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film franchise and Hans Gruber in Die Hard, Rickman also memorably starred in CBGB, Sweeney Todd, Bottle Shock, Love Actually, Sense and Sensibility, Michael Collins, Dogma, Galaxy Quest and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

He earned Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his performance in 1996's Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny.