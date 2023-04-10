Breaking News
April 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM

'Peter Pan & Wendy' stars take on Jude Law's Captain Hook in trailer for Disney+ film

By Annie Martin
Jude Law plays Captain Hook in the new film "Peter Pan &amp; Wendy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jude Law plays Captain Hook in the new film "Peter Pan & Wendy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Peter Pan & Wendy.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy adventure film Monday featuring Jude Law and Yara Shahidi.

Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action remake of the 1953 animated Disney film Peter Pan. Both movies are based on the J.M. Barrie play Peter Pan.

Peter Pan & Wendy centers on Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl looking to avoid boarding school who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up.

"Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell (Shahidi), she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook (Law), and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever," an official synopsis reads.

Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk and Jim Gaffigan also have roles.

Peter Pan & Wendy is written by David Lowery and Toby Halbrooks and directed by Lowery (Pete's Dragon, The Green Knight). The film premieres April 28 on Disney+.

