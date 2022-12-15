Trending
Daisy-Edgar Jones to play Carole King in 'Beautiful' film adaptation

By Annie Martin
Daisy-Edgar Jones will star in "Beautiful," a new biopic based on the Broadway musical. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/05ae5c6579618bf74d495dda84f2c0e8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Daisy-Edgar Jones will play famed singer Carole King in a new film.

Deadline reported Thursday that Jones, 24, will portray King, 80, in the upcoming biopic Beautiful from Sony Pictures.

Beautiful is a film adaptation of the Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which follows King's rise to fame and the ups and downs of the singer's life and career.

The Beautiful musical had a five-year run on Broadway from 2014 to 2019. The show features several of King's hit songs, including "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and "I Feel the Earth Move."

Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right) will direct the film and produce with Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Paul Blake, who produced the stage show. Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg will also write the script based on Douglas McGrath's book of the musical.

Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian and Mike Bosner will serve as executive producers.

Variety confirmed Jones' casting.

"Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized in myself when I was younger. She's a tremendous talent and I know she's going to give a great performance," King said in a statement.

Jones recently starred in a film adaptation of the Delia Owens novel Where the Crawdads Sing and the Hulu series Normal People and Under the Banner of Heaven.

