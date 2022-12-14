Trending
Dec. 14, 2022 / 7:11 AM

'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid' among 25 included on National Film Registry in 2022

By Karen Butler
Robert Downey Jr. promotes the upcoming release of "Iron Man 3" by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street In 2013. The original "Iron Man" movie was enshrined on the National Film Registry Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that 25 films -- including Iron Man, Hairspray, The Little Mermaid, When Harry Met Sally and Carrie -- will be included on the National Film Registry in 2022.

"Films have become absolutely central to American culture by helping tell our national story for more than 125 years. We are proud to add 25 more films by a group of vibrant and diverse filmmakers to the National Film Registry as we preserve our cinematic heritage," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement.

"We're grateful to the entire film community for collaborating with the Library of Congress to ensure these films are preserved for the future."

Turner Classic Movies is scheduled to host a television special Dec. 27 highlighting some of the works named to the registry this year.

Hayden will join TCM host, film historian and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Director and President Jacqueline Stewart to discuss the films.

The works to make the list this year in chronological order are:

Mardi Gras Carnival (1898)

Cab Calloway Home Movies (1948-1951)

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)

Charade (1963)

Scorpio Rising (1963)

Behind Every Good Man (1967)

Titicut Follies (1967)

Mingus (1968)

Manzanar (1971)

Betty Tells Her Story (1972)

Super Fly (1972)

Attica (1974)

Carrie (1976)

Union Maids (1976)

Word is Out: Stories of Our Lives (1977)

Bush Mama (1979)

The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (1982)

Itam Hakim, Hopiit (1984)

Hairspray (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Tongues Untied (1989)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

House Party (1990)

Iron Man (2008)

Pariah (2011)

