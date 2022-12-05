Advertisement
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' trailer: Tyler Posey returns to Beacon Hills

By Annie Martin
Tyler Posey returns as Scott McCall in the new film "Teen Wolf: The Movie."
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Teen Wolf: The Movie.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Sunday featuring Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Tyler Hoechlin.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is a sequel to the MTV series Teen Wolf, which was inspired by the 1985 film of the same name. The series and the new movie follow Scott McCall (Posey), a werewolf from the fictional town of Beacon Hills, Calif.

Reed also returns as Allison Argent, with Hoechlin as Derek Hale, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall and JR Bourne as Chris Argent.

"When a terrifying new evil emerges, Scott McCall and the rest of his pack return to Beacon Hills. Scott rounds up the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With the help of his new allies, trusted friends, and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance," an official description reads.

Paramount+ previously released a teaser that shows Allison's (Reed) return. Allison, a hunter and the former girlfriend of Scott, appeared to die in Teen Wolf Season 3.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is written by Jeff Davis and directed by Russell Mulcahy. The film premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.

