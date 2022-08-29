'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return

1/5

Colton Haynes, who will reprise Jackson Whittemore in "Teen Wolf: The Movie," attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Teen Wolf: The Movie. The streaming service shared a teaser for the film Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards. Advertisement

The preview teases the return of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), a hunter and the former girlfriend of Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who appeared to die in Teen Wolf Season 3.

Cast member Colton Haynes and former Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien attended the MTV VMAs.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is a sequel to Teen Wolf, which aired for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017. Posey, Reed, Haynes, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and other original cast members will reprise their roles.

The film will see Scott (Posey) assemble a new wolf pack to take on the most powerful and deadly enemy yet.

In addition, Teen Wolf: The Movie will introduce the new spinoff series Wolf Pack.

The Teen Wolf franchise is based on the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox as a high school student-turned-werewolf.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is "coming soon" to Paramount+.