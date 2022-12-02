Trending
Dec. 2, 2022 / 1:44 PM

'Tar,' Colin Farrell, Keke Palmer among New York Film Critics Circle winners

By Annie Martin
Cate Blanchett plays fictional composer-conductor Lydia Tár in the film Tár.
Cate Blanchett plays fictional composer-conductor Lydia Tár in the film Tár. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The New York Film Critics Circle has announced its new winners.

The American film critic organization is composed of more than 50 journalists from Time, Variety and other publications, and is one of the first critics' groups to name its winners during awards season.

NYFFC winners have often gone on to be nominated at the Academy Awards. The 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced in January.

This year, the NYFFC awarded Best Film to Tár, written and directed by Todd Field. The film explores the life of fictional composer-conductor Lydia Tár, portrayed by Cate Blanchett.

Indian filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli was named Best Director for his film RRR.

In addition, Colin Farrell won Best Actor for his roles in After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin, while Blanchett was awarded Best Actress for Tár. Ke Huy Quan was named Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Keke Palmer won Best Supporting Actress for Nope.

Here's the list of New York Film Critics Circle winners for 2022:

Best Film - Tár

Best Director - S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

Best Actor - Colin Farrell, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress - Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress - Keke Palmer, Nope

Best Screenplay - The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Best Animated Film - Marcell the Shell with Shoes On

Best Cinematography - Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda

Best First Film - Aftersun, Charlotte Wells

Best International - EO (Poland)

Best Non-Fiction Film - All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

