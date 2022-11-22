'Women Talking,' 'Everything Everywhere' lead Spirit Award nominees

1/5

Michelle Yeoh will return to the Independent Spirit Awards with nominations for "Everything Everywhere All At Once." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Film Independent announced the nominees for the Independent Spirit Awards in the Film categories on Tuesday. Awards will be given out March 4 in Santa Monica, Calif. Women Talking earned nominations for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay and has already won the Robert Altman Award. Advertisement

Everything Everywhere All At Once is nominated for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Michelle Yeoh's lead performance, Jamie Lee Curtis's supporting performance, Ke Huy Quan's supporting performance, Stephanie Hsu's performance, Editing.

Bones and All is nominated for Best Feature, Taylor Russell's lead performance and Mark Rylance's supporting performance.

Tár is nominated for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Cate Blanchett's lead performance, Nina Hoss's supporting performance, Cinematography and Editing.

Our Father, the Devil is also nominated for Best Feature. After Yang writer/director Kogonada has a Best Director and Best Screenplay nominations.

Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn is nominated for Best Director and writers Sarah DeLappe and Kristen Roupenian for its screenplay. Lena Dunham is nominated for her Catherine Called Birdy screenplay.

Dale Dickey, Mia Goth, Regina Hall, Paul Mescal, Aubrey Plaza, Jeremy Pope, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Russell, Bryan Tyree Henry, Brian d'Arcy James, Trevante Rhodes, Theo Rossi, Mark Rylance, Jonathan Tucker and Gabrielle Union have acting nominations in new gender neutral categories.

The Best First Feature nominees are Aftersun, Emily the Criminal, The Inspection, Murina and Palm Trees and Power Lines. Best First Screenplay nominations also go to the writers of Fire Island, Palm Trees and Power Lines, Emergency and Emily the Criminal.

A new award for Breakthrough Performance nominated Frankie Corio, Gracija Filipovic, Lily McInerny, Daniel Zolghardi and Hsu.

The complete list of nominees is posted at Filmindependent.org.