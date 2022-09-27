Trending
Sept. 27, 2022 / 9:33 AM

Netflix acquires Robert Downey Sr. documentary

By Annie Martin
1/5
Netflix shared a first look at "Sr.," a film about late independent filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. produced by Robert Downey Jr. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired a new documentary about Robert Downey Sr.

The streaming service shared a first look at the film, Sr., on Monday.

Sr. explores the life of Downey, who died at age 85 in July 2021. Downey was an independent filmmaker known for Putney Swope (1969) and other films.

The documentary also explores themes from creativity and mortality to fatherhood and generational trauma, and Downey's relationship with his son, actor Robert Downey Jr.

Downey Jr. produced the film with Susan Downey, Emily Barclay Ford and Kevin Ford, with Chris Smith as director.

"Knowing what I know now," Smith said in a statement, "It's really the only way you could attempt to make something on the two Downeys. Larger than life, but open and human as ever, it was such a pleasure and life-affirming experience to capture some glimpses of the highs, lows, and everything in between."

Sr. had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and will screen Oct. 10 and 11 at the New York Film Festival.

The film will be released on Netflix this year.

The Hollywood Reporter said Netflix plans to make an Oscars push with Sr., with Downey Jr. to promote the film.

