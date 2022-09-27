Trending
Sept. 27, 2022 / 12:08 PM

'Halloween Ends' trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis makes 'last stand' as Laurie

By Annie Martin
Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise Laurie Strode in "Halloween Ends." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/646e315111a79ceb14f5878375f3857b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Halloween Ends.

The studio shared a final trailer for the horror film Tuesday featuring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Halloween Ends is a sequel to Halloween Kills (2021) and the 13th film in the Halloween franchise. The movie will mark Curtis' final appearance as Laurie Strode, a role she originated in the first Halloween (1978).

Halloween Ends will see Laurie (Curtis) face off for the last time against masked killer Michael Myers.

"Four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all," an official synopsis reads.

Will Patton, Rohan Campbell and Kyle Richards also star, with James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Myers.

Halloween Ends opens in theaters and starts streaming Oct. 14 on Peacock.

