Aug. 29, 2022 / 1:41 PM

Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'

By Justin Klawans
Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller "Ash" by director Flying Lotus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ca2694d4659df354ce8463807e44e010/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are attached to star in the upcoming science-fiction thriller Ash.

Thompson will play "a space station worker who wakes up on a distant planet to find her colleagues viciously killed, and then forced to work together with the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her," according to a synopsis of the film obtained by Variety.

The pair will then have to investigate the killings, and as the film unfolds, it will become apparent that the woman may not be as innocent as she claims.

Ash will be directed by DJ and filmmaker Steven Ellison, better known by his stage name Flying Lotus. It will be his second feature film, following the 2017 horror film Kuso.

In addition to directing, Flying Lotus will compose the score for Ash.

Production companies XYZ Films and GFC Films are financing the film. The studios having helmed films together in the past.

While Ash does not yet have a distributor attached, the rights for the film will reportedly be shopped at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Flying Lotus is expected to attend the festivities at TIFF in support of the film V/H/S/94, for which he directed a small part.

A production date has not been officially announced, but filming is reportedly expected to get underway in New Zealand in 2023.

XYZ Films has previously collaborated with New Zealand film companies on a number of projects.

"It's an absolute dream come true to collaborate with some of the most talented actors out there," Flying Lotus said in a statement. He also tweeted the news, adding that he was "excited to share this news long brewing!"

In a joint statement to Deadline, executives from XYZ Films and GFC Films said, "We couldn't be happier for Tessa and Joseph to headline this film, they are both incredibly talented and gifted actors."

"With Steve at the helm, this is going to be a truly visionary film and we couldn't be more excited to take the project into production in 2023," the statement added.

Thompson, 38, became widely known for her role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She would gain additional acclaim for starring in HBO's smash-hit sci-fi drama Westworld, and was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2017 for her work.

Thompson has additionally been seen in films such as Annihilation, Dear White People and the Creed franchise.

Gordon-Levitt, 41, began his career as a child actor in the 1990s, appearing in classics such as 1994's cult favorite Angels in the Outfield.

As an adult, Gordon-Levitt became known for his roles in blockbuster films like Lincoln, The Dark Knight Rises and Snowden. The two-time Emmy Award winner also made his directorial debut with the 2013 sex drama Don Jon, which he also starred in.

He will not have far to travel to shoot the film, as he currently lives with his family in the New Zealand capital of Wellington.

