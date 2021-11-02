Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 9:02 AM

Tessa Thompson went 'wombat crawling' while filming 'Thor 4' in Australia

By Annie Martin
Tessa Thompson went 'wombat crawling' while filming 'Thor 4' in Australia
Tessa Thompson said she had some adventures while shooting "Thor: Love and Thunder" in Australia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson says she went "wombat crawling" while filming the movie in Australia.

The 38-year-old actress said on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she had some adventures while shooting the Thor: Ragnarok sequel.

Thompson and the Thor: Love and Thunder cast arrived in Australia in January.

The actress previously said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it felt surreal going to a country with low COVID-19 numbers and said she felt like she "should take requests from people, like what I can do for them as their proxy in Australia."

On Monday, Thompson said she saw Magic Mike Live and experienced Australia's wildlife.

"I went to Magic Mike Live. No one requested that; I just went. It was a masterpiece," the star said. "It's so good."

"I went wombat crawling, where you look for wombats at night with this special blue light," she added. "I fed kangaroos, I did mountain biking, I went horseback riding, I saw Tasmanian devils."

Thompson posted a video on Instagram in May of herself petting a kangaroo.

Thompson plays Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will reprise the role in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander and Chris Pratt, and opens in theaters in July 2022.

Thompson will next appear in Passing, a film based on the Nella Larsen novel. The movie premieres Nov. 10 on Netflix.

