Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 23, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Owen Teague to star in new 'Planet of the Apes' movie

By Karen Butler
1/5
Owen Teague is set to star in the next "Planet of the Apes" movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3171067f1555f43e8add7c67aa549cbe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Owen Teague is set to star in the next "Planet of the Apes" movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Stand and Bloodline actor Owen Teague has signed on to star in the next Planet of the Apes movie.

"I'm thrilled beyond imagination. Can't wait to start!" Teague tweeted Monday.

Advertisement

The actor is set to play the lead primate in the 20th Century movie, which is being directed by Wes Ball from a script he wrote.

Production is slated to begin before the end of the year.

Plot details have not been released to the public.

The original 1968 Planet of the Apes film adaptation of Pierre Boulle's novel starred Charlton Heston. It followed an astronaut, who lands on a planet with an advanced ape civilization and primitive humans, and ultimately realizes the planet is Earth after an apocalyptic nuclear war. It was followed by several sequels in the 1970s.

Director Tim Burton kick-started the franchise in 2001 with Planet of the Apes, starring Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth, Helena Bonham Carter and the late Michael Clarke Duncan.

The film was a blockbuster, but critics didn't like it and Burton wasn't interested in making a sequel.

Advertisement

Director Rupert Wyatt rebooted the series again with the well-reviewed, box-office hit, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, starring James Franco and Andy Serkis, in 2011.

It was followed by the equally successful Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

Read More

Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2 Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil

Latest Headlines

'Ferngully' director: Environmental message 'more important to hear today'
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Ferngully' director: Environmental message 'more important to hear today'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Director Bill Kroyer discusses the environmental message and the making of "Ferngully: The Last Rainforest" 30 years later, including "Avatar" comparisons.
Superhero Stallone goes viral in 'Samaritan' clip
Movies // 20 hours ago
Superhero Stallone goes viral in 'Samaritan' clip
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a clip, behind-the-scenes feature and interview with Sylvester Stallone for his new movie "Samaritan," premiering Friday on Prime Video.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First look shows dinner party scene
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First look shows dinner party scene
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A first look at Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" sequel, "Glass Onion," shows the cast sitting around a dinner table.
'Dragon Ball Super' tops North American box office with $15.8M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dragon Ball Super' tops North American box office with $15.8M
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- "Dragon Ball Super" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning about $15.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Jurassic World Dominion' coming to Peacock in September
Movies // 3 days ago
'Jurassic World Dominion' coming to Peacock in September
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Peacock will start streaming the theatrical and extended versions of "Jurassic World Dominion" starring Chris Pratt in September.
'Grease' returning to theaters following Olivia Newton-John's death
Movies // 4 days ago
'Grease' returning to theaters following Olivia Newton-John's death
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The 1978 movie musical, "Grease," will once again play in theaters, following the death of its legendary leading lady, Olivia Newton-John.
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' gives Gohan 'his day'
Movies // 4 days ago
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' gives Gohan 'his day'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- "Dragon Ball Super" returns with a new film on Friday that shifts focus away from protagonists Goku and Vegeta and instead primarily follows Gohan and his mentor Piccolo.
'Enola Holmes 2' photos show Millie Bobby Brown on the move
Movies // 4 days ago
'Enola Holmes 2' photos show Millie Bobby Brown on the move
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Enola Holmes 2," a new film starring "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, is coming to Netflix.
'School for Good and Evil': Michelle Yeoh plays professor in photo for Netflix series
Movies // 4 days ago
'School for Good and Evil': Michelle Yeoh plays professor in photo for Netflix series
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "The School for Good and Evil," a new film based on the Soman Chainani novel and starring Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, is coming to Netflix.
Jonah Hill won't promote upcoming films due to anxiety
Movies // 5 days ago
Jonah Hill won't promote upcoming films due to anxiety
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Don't Look Up" and "Moneyball" star Jonah Hill has announced he will not be promoting his upcoming projects for the near future because doing so gives him panic attacks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
First 'Lord of the Rings' episodes to get theatrical release
First 'Lord of the Rings' episodes to get theatrical release
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
Brendan Fraser to receive TIFF Tribute Award
Brendan Fraser to receive TIFF Tribute Award
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement