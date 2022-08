1/5

"Kung Fu Panda" is getting a sequel in 2024. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- DreamWorks Animation has announced a new installment in one of its most beloved film franchises is on the way. "This is the moment you've all been waiting 4. #KungFuPanda 4 hits theaters on March 8, 2024," the studio tweeted Friday. Advertisement

The first film in the blockbuster series -- which features the voice talents of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu and Jackie Chan -- premiered in 2008.

Kung Fu Panda 2 opened in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 followed in 2016.

The franchise also includes the cartoon TV shows Kung Fu Panda: Legend of Awesomeness and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.

DreamWorks Animation is also the studio behind the Shrek, Madagascar, How to Train Your Dragon and Puss in Boots franchises.

