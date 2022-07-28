Trending
July 28, 2022 / 10:27 AM

'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer in the new film "Oppenheimer." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of Christopher Nolan's new film Oppenheimer.

The studio shared a trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer is based on the biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film explores how Oppenheimer's work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

The trailer introduces Murphy as Oppenheimer. In addition, Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine, played by Emily Blunt, can be heard at the start of the teaser.

"The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment," she says.

Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh also star.

Oppenheimer is written, directed and produced by Nolan. The film will be his first since Tenet, released in September 2020.

Oppenheimer opens in theaters July 21, 2023.

