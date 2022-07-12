Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee hearing explores U.S. extremist groups, impact of Trump tweets before Capitol attack
Movies
July 12, 2022 / 12:44 PM

'Spin Me Round' trailer: Alison Brie finds romance, mystery in Italy

By Annie Martin
Alison Brie stars in the new comedy "Spin Me Round." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- IFC is giving a glimpse of the new film Spin Me Round.

The network shared a trailer for the comedy film Tuesday featuring Alison Brie.

Spin Me Round follows Amber (Brie), a woman who is flown to an Italian immersion program on her company's dime.

"What starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos in this wild new comedy," an official description reads.

Aubrey Plaza, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon and Lil Rel Howery also star.

Spin Me Round is written by Brie and Jeff Baena and directed by Baena. Baena previously directed Plaza in Life After Beth and Brie in Horse Girl. He also collaborated with both actresses on The Little Hours.

The film premiered at SXSW in March and will open in theaters Aug. 19. It will also be available on VOD.

