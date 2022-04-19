Trending
April 19, 2022 / 11:14 AM

Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at 'The Northman' premiere

By Annie Martin
Nicole Kidman (L) and Keith Urban attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Northman" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban walked the red carpet together Monday.

Kidman and Urban, both 54, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Kidman's film The Northman at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The couple got close as they posed for photos, with Urban giving Kidman a kiss on the cheek at one point. The actress wore a high-neck chartreuse Prada dress with feather and beaded embellishment.

Kidman and Urban married in June 2006 and have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman discussed their early relationship on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in September.

The Northman director Robert Eggers and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe also attended the premiere Monday. The cast also includes Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke and Björk.

The new film follows the Viking prince Amleth (Skarsgård) as he seeks to avenge his father's murder.

Focus Features released an action-packed trailer for the movie in December.

The Northman opens in theaters Friday.

Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård previously collaborated on the HBO series Big Little Lies.

Eggers is also known for directing the films The Witch and The Lighthouse.

Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman attend 'The Northman' premiere in LA

Cast members Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman attend the premiere of "The Northman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 18, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

