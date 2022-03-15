Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 15, 2022 / 11:36 AM

'The Takedown' teaser: 'Lupin' star Omar Sy plays cop

By Annie Martin
1/4
'The Takedown' teaser: 'Lupin' star Omar Sy plays cop
Omar Sy stars in the new action comedy film "The Takedown." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Takedown.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action comedy Tuesday featuring Lupin star Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte.

Advertisement

Sy and Lafitte play Ousmane Diakité and François Monge, two cops with very different backgrounds, styles and careers who team up on a new investigation that takes them across France.

"What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy," an official description reads.

The Takedown reunites Sy with Lupin director Louis Leterrier, who directs the new film. Stéphane Kazandjian wrote the script.

The Takedown premieres May 6 on Netflix.

Sy plays Assane Diop on Lupin, which started production on Season 3 in November. Lafitte is known for the film Elle, directed by Paul Verhoeven.

Read More

'Lupin': Netflix begins production on Part 3 Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show' Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
March 15 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is set to screen at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, according to multiple reports.
'Wendell & Wild' video introduces celebrity voice cast
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Wendell & Wild' video introduces celebrity voice cast
March 14 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated dark fantasy film featuring Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Angela Bassett and other stars, is coming to Netflix.
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Sonic and Knuckles face off in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Sonic and Knuckles face off in new trailer
March 14 (UPI) -- Sonic is racing to stop Dr. Robotnik's latest scheme and must deal with the powerful Knuckles in the latest trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
'Dune,' 'Dog' win big at the BAFTA Awards in London
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dune,' 'Dog' win big at the BAFTA Awards in London
March 13 (UPI) -- "The Power of the Dog" won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and Jane Campion scored the Best Director prize for helming it at a gala in London Sunday.
'Batman' wins North American box office again
Movies // 1 day ago
'Batman' wins North American box office again
March 13 (UPI) -- The Batman is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $66 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal win top honors at Directors Guild Awards
Movies // 2 days ago
Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal win top honors at Directors Guild Awards
March 13 (UPI) -- Jane Campion won the Directors Guild of America honor for Outstanding Theatrical Feature Film for helming "The Power of the Dog" Saturday.
Sheryl Crow looks back on life, career in new trailer for Showtime doc
Movies // 3 days ago
Sheryl Crow looks back on life, career in new trailer for Showtime doc
March 11 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow gets honest about her life and career in the new trailer for her upcoming Showtime documentary film, "Sheryl."
Austin Butler in talks to star in 'Dune: Part 2' as Feyd-Rautha
Movies // 4 days ago
Austin Butler in talks to star in 'Dune: Part 2' as Feyd-Rautha
March 11 (UPI) -- Austin Butler is in talks to join Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's upcoming sci-fi sequel, "Dune: Part 2."
'Moonshot' trailer: Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor flirt in outer space
Movies // 4 days ago
'Moonshot' trailer: Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor flirt in outer space
March 10 (UPI) -- "Moonshot," a sci-fi romantic comedy starring "Riverdale" actor Cole Sprouse and "To All the Boys" actress Lana Condor, is coming to HBO Max.
'The Flash,' 'Aquaman 2' move to 2023, 'Shazam 2' moves to Christmas
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Flash,' 'Aquaman 2' move to 2023, 'Shazam 2' moves to Christmas
March 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has announced multiple changes to its film release schedule with projects such as "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" being moved to 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination
Stars remember William Hurt as 'beyond brilliant' actor
Stars remember William Hurt as 'beyond brilliant' actor
BTS smashes box office record with concert livestream
BTS smashes box office record with concert livestream
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
'Top Gun: Maverick' set to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement