'Lupin': Netflix begins production on Part 3

Omar Sy plays Assane Diop on the Netflix series "Lupin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Production is underway on Lupin Part 3. Netflix confirmed Thursday that filming has resumed on the French series. Advertisement

The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of star Omar Sy on set. Sy plays Assane Diop, a master thief inspired by Maurice Leblanc's literary character Arsène Lupin.

"Guess who's back and ready to steal the show? Lupin Part 3 is now in production!" the post reads.

Guess who's back and ready to steal the show? Lupin Part 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/sSELMRqqPt— Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2021

Lupin follows Diop (Sy) as he attempts to avenge his father's death by exposing the crimes of the wealthy Pellegrini family.

Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre and Soufiane Guerrab also star. The series is created by George Kay and François Uzan.

Lupin Part 1 premiered in January, while Part 2 was released in June. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Part 3.