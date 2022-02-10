Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 10, 2022 / 12:00 PM / Updated at 12:07 PM

Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents

By Fred Topel
1/5
Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson share a private moment in "Marry Me." Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez has had her biggest successes as a singer and when she stars in romantic comedies. Marry Me, in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday, combines her greatest talents in the ultimate J-Lo movie.

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is a pop star, much like the real Lopez. Thus, the film already gives Lopez ample opportunity to perform original music composed for it. Kat performs on stage, her songs set montages in motion and her romantic adventure allows her to sing for fun.

Advertisement

Kat and her fiance Bastian (Maluma) performed the duet "Marry Me" to preview their impending wedding, which they'll have at a concert. But, when Kat learns that Bastian cheated on her, she picks single father Charlie (Owen Wilson) out of the audience and decides to marry him instead.

Charlie wasn't even supposed to be at the concert. He's a math teacher who only filled in when some other ticket holders bailed.

Advertisement

As contrived ideas go, Marry Me answers all the basic questions a skeptical viewer would have about this premise. Kat is vulnerable after her huge personal and professional event collapses. Making this rash decision also gives her a chance to take the narrative back from Bastian.

Charlie goes along with it on stage to be polite, but he does take some convincing to keep up the relationship the next day. Kat's team offers fundraiser opportunities for the school, so Charlie does it for a good cause, but still tries to protect his daughter, Lou (Chloe Coleman), from the spotlight.

The film also addresses any uncomfortable parts. Kat and Charlie still live apart. They basically start dating after they've filed marriage paperwork.

Charlie remains skeptical about the arrangement, like he's just going along with the Kat show. And indeed, the Kat show is full-time, as she hires videographers to record her every activity for possible social media content. The celebrity whirlwind that intrudes on Charlie's life updates Notting Hill for the social media age.

Still, Kat truly commits to Charlie. She wants to get to know him and take a chance on this whim. The viewer also gets the impression that taking a break from the grind of appearances, makeup and wardrobe, and a life orchestrated minute by minute is also appealing for her.

Advertisement

Marry Me also alludes to Kat's history of weddings, so Lopez allowed the film to be subtly autobiographical to her much publicized love life. Bastian bears more than a passing resemblance to Lopez's third husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Of course, Hollywood eventually returns and really tests whether Kat and Charlie's connection can withstand the reality of their lifestyles. Marry Me is as honest as a mainstream movie can be about celebrity and relationships, while still pleasing the audience.

Marry Me is hardly a hard-hitting expose about tabloid culture and the marriage industrial complex. It is an endearing rom-com between an everyman and a star. The music is fun and begs the question of why Lopez hasn't done a full-on musical yet.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case Movie review: 'Jackass Forever' is the series at its best

Latest Headlines

'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self
Movies // 1 hour ago
'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "The Adam Project," a sci-fi action film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo, is coming to Netflix in March.
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World Dominion," a new film starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum, opens in theaters in June.
Governors Awards rescheduled for March 25
Movies // 5 hours ago
Governors Awards rescheduled for March 25
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it rescheduled its 12th Governors Awards for March 25.
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Tall Girl 2" star Ava Michelle discusses overcoming her insecurities about being 6'2" in real life, and how the Netflix films helped her love herself.
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Movies // 10 hours ago
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Emmy Raver-Lampman said she relates to her journalist character in "Blacklight" because Raver-Lampman commits to her jobs with the same devotion. The film opens in theaters Friday.
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Weekend Away," a new thriller based on the Sarah Alderson novel and starring "Gossip Girl" actress Leighton Meester, is coming to Netflix.
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Movies // 1 day ago
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "West Side Story," a musical drama directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, is coming to Disney+ in March.
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Blacklight" seems to think it's deeper than a standard Liam Neeson movie, but don't worry, it still thrills like the best of them.
Channing Tatum: 'Magic Mike 3' will be 'Super Bowl of stripper movies'
Movies // 1 day ago
Channing Tatum: 'Magic Mike 3' will be 'Super Bowl of stripper movies'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum teased "Magic Mike's Last Dance" during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures shared the first footage from "Nope," a new horror film directed by Jordan Peele, ahead of the official trailer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement