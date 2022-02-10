Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 10, 2022 / 12:04 PM

'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self
Ryan Reynolds stars in the sci-fi action film "The Adam Project." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Adam Project.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi action film Thursday featuring Ryan Reynolds as Adam, a fighter pilot who travels back in time.

Advertisement

The preview shows Adam (Reynolds) team up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) in the past following the death of their father (Mark Ruffalo).

Jennifer Garner also stars as Adam's mother, while Zoe Saldaña plays the adult Adam's missing love interest.

The Adam Project is written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin, and is directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). Reynolds previously worked with Levy on the 2021 film Free Guy.

Reynolds said in an interview with Vanity Fair in January that elements of The Adam Project were inspired by his strained relationship with his late father, who died in 2020.

"I have this thought about life, which is that we tell ourselves stories," Reynolds said. "So you have this central character who has told himself a story about his own father that isn't necessarily true. I know that I've done that in my life. I've told myself stories to justify things about my father and my complicated relationship I had with him before he passed. Reconciling that is really difficult."

Advertisement

The Adam Project premieres March 11 on Netflix.

Read More

Netflix teases 'Knives Out 2,' 'The Adam Project' in 2022 movie preview 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant 'Dr. Who' star Jodie Whittaker expecting second child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Marry Me' marries Jennifer Lopez's greatest talents
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Marry Me," in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday, combines Jennifer Lopez's success as a singer with her success in romantic-comedy movies for the ultimate J-Lo movie.
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World Dominion," a new film starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum, opens in theaters in June.
Governors Awards rescheduled for March 25
Movies // 5 hours ago
Governors Awards rescheduled for March 25
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it rescheduled its 12th Governors Awards for March 25.
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Tall Girl 2" star Ava Michelle discusses overcoming her insecurities about being 6'2" in real life, and how the Netflix films helped her love herself.
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Movies // 10 hours ago
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Emmy Raver-Lampman said she relates to her journalist character in "Blacklight" because Raver-Lampman commits to her jobs with the same devotion. The film opens in theaters Friday.
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Weekend Away," a new thriller based on the Sarah Alderson novel and starring "Gossip Girl" actress Leighton Meester, is coming to Netflix.
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Movies // 1 day ago
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "West Side Story," a musical drama directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, is coming to Disney+ in March.
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Blacklight" seems to think it's deeper than a standard Liam Neeson movie, but don't worry, it still thrills like the best of them.
Channing Tatum: 'Magic Mike 3' will be 'Super Bowl of stripper movies'
Movies // 1 day ago
Channing Tatum: 'Magic Mike 3' will be 'Super Bowl of stripper movies'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum teased "Magic Mike's Last Dance" during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Nope': Teaser for Jordan Peele film debuts ahead of Super Bowl trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures shared the first footage from "Nope," a new horror film directed by Jordan Peele, ahead of the official trailer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement