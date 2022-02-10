'The Adam Project' teaser: Ryan Reynolds teams up with younger self

1/5

Ryan Reynolds stars in the sci-fi action film "The Adam Project." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Adam Project. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi action film Thursday featuring Ryan Reynolds as Adam, a fighter pilot who travels back in time. Advertisement

The preview shows Adam (Reynolds) team up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) in the past following the death of their father (Mark Ruffalo).

Jennifer Garner also stars as Adam's mother, while Zoe Saldaña plays the adult Adam's missing love interest.

The Adam Project is written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin, and is directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). Reynolds previously worked with Levy on the 2021 film Free Guy.

Reynolds said in an interview with Vanity Fair in January that elements of The Adam Project were inspired by his strained relationship with his late father, who died in 2020.

"I have this thought about life, which is that we tell ourselves stories," Reynolds said. "So you have this central character who has told himself a story about his own father that isn't necessarily true. I know that I've done that in my life. I've told myself stories to justify things about my father and my complicated relationship I had with him before he passed. Reconciling that is really difficult."

The Adam Project premieres March 11 on Netflix.