From left to right, Tyler Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and cast members arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 5 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's end-of-the-world comedy, Don't Look Up, is the No. 1 movie on Netflix. Coming in at No. 2 for the week of Dec. 20-26 is The Unforgivable, followed by Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw at No. 3, Back to the Outback at No. 4 and Spider-Man: Homecoming at No. 5. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are The Christmas Chronicles at No. 5, Red Notice at No. 7, California Christmas: City Lights at No. 8, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two at No. 9 and A Boy Called Christmas at No. 10.

The streaming service also released its list of most-watched movies.

Red Notice was No. 1, followed by Bird Box at No. 2, Extraction at No. 3, The Irishman at No. 4, The Kissing Booth 2 at No. 5, 6 Underground at No. 6, Spenser Confidential at No. 7, Enola Holmes at No. 8, The Unforgivable at No. 9 and Army of the Dead at No. 10.

Both Bird Box and The Unforgivable star Sandra Bullock.