Dec. 22, 2021 / 12:07 PM

Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser

By Annie Martin
1/5
Benedict Cumberbatch (R), pictured with Sophie Hunter, will reprise Doctor Strange in the new film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Marvel is giving a glimpse of the new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange.

The preview shows Strange (Cumberbatch) reunite with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka Scarlet Witch, following the events of WandaVision, Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Strange and Wanda (Olsen) team up to take on monsters and villains from the multiverse, including an evil, alternate version of Strange.

Benedict Wong co-stars as Wong, with Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange, created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. The film is written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi.

The new movie is a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016), the first standalone Doctor Strange film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters May 6, 2022.

