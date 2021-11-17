Trending
Movies
Nov. 17, 2021 / 11:54 AM

'Dog' trailer: Channing Tatum goes on road trip with troublesome pup

By Annie Martin
"Dog," a new film starring and co-directed by Channing Tatum, will open in theaters in February 2022. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Dog.

The studio shared a trailer for the comedy movie Wednesday featuring Channing Tatum as Briggs, an Army Ranger.

Dog follows Briggs (Tatum) as he attempts to road trip to his late friend and fellow soldier's funeral with the friend's dog, a Belgian Malinois named Lulu. Lulu has been troublesome since her handler's death.

An official synopsis describes the film as a "buddy comedy."

"Along the way, they'll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness."

Tatum co-directed Dog with Reid Carolin, the writer and producer of Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Carolin also collaborated with Tatum on Logan Lucky, 22 Jump Street and White House Down.

"This process of making @DogTheFilm has been one of the craziest journeys of my life! Also, if you would enjoy watching me get bit by a dog, this will be a very fulfilling and funny movie for you," Tatum tweeted Wednesday.

Dog opens in theaters Feb. 18, 2022.

