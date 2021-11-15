Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Nov. 15, 2021 / 11:06 AM

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France

By Annie Martin
Maggie Smith plays Violet Crawley in the "Downton Abbey" franchise. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday featuring Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham.

The preview shows Violet (Smith) share with her family that she once had a romance with a man before her son Robert (Hugh Bonneville) was born. Violet has now inherited a villa in the French Riviera.

The Crawley family is seen visiting France, with Charlie Carson (Jim Carter) joking, "They better be warned the British are coming."

Elizabeth McGovern also stars as Cora Crawley, with Michelle Dockery as Mary Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Edith Crawley, Sophie McShera as Daisy and Lesley Nichol as Mrs. Patmore.

Focus Features released first-look photos for the film last week.

A New Era is a sequel to the ITV series Downtown Abbey, which aired for six seasons from 2010 to 2015, and to the 2019 film Downton Abbey.

Series creator Julian Fellowes previously told People that A New Era will be an "unashamedly feel-good movie." The film opens in theaters March 18.

