'Downton Abbey: A New Era' photos tease return of Crawley family

Hugh Bonneville plays Robert Crawley in the "Downton Abbey" franchise. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era. The studio shared first-look photos for the historical drama Wednesday featuring several original cast members. Advertisement

A New Era is a sequel to the ITV series Downton Abbey, which aired for six seasons from 2010 to 2015, and the 2019 film Downton Abbey.

In the photos, Hugh Bonneville returns as Robert Crawley, with Laura Carmichael as Edith, Michelle Dockery as Mary, Sophie McShera as Daisy and Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore.

In addition, Tuppence Middleton appears as the new character Lucy Smith, a lady's maid and a new love interest for Branson (Allen Leech).

A new era begins, and there's no place we'd rather be. #DowntonAbbey: A New Era is in theaters March 18. pic.twitter.com/MI9NRQu5t1— Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) November 10, 2021

A New Era will take place in the late 1920s.

"It's really a new era," Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes told People. "The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that."

Fellowes said the new sequel will be an "unashamedly feel-good movie."

Downton Abbey: A New Era opens in theaters March 18.