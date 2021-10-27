'Lightyear' teaser: Chris Evans takes off in Buzz Lightyear origin story

Chris Evans voices Buzz Lightyear in the new film "Lightyear." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Lightyear. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the animated movie Wednesday. Advertisement

Lightyear is a spinoff of the Toy Story film series that gives an origin story for the human character who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy. Chris Evans voices the character in the new movie.

The preview shows Buzz (Evans) blast off into space and find danger and adventure on different planets.

Lightyear hails from Disney-Pixar and is written and directed by Angus MacLane. The film opens in theaters in June 2022.

Disney shared a first-look photo for the movie in December 2020.

The Toy Story films include Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010) and Toy Story 4 (2019). Tim Allen voices the Buzz Lightyear toy in the movies.

Evans is known for playing Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.