Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Disney announced a number of new Pixar, animated and live-action projects, including a Toy Story prequel film titled Lightyear, during the company's Disney Investor Day live stream.

Lightyear will tell the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear, who will be voiced by Chris Evans.

"Here's a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022," Disney tweeted alongside a screenshot of Buzz wearing a more traditional astronaut outfit.

Evans is taking over the role from Tim Allen who voiced Buzz Lightyear across four Toy Story films and other projects.

Disney Animation Studios will be releasing its first-ever original series' including Baymax!, Zootopia+ and Tiana, which are coming to Disney+ in 2022. A Moana animated series was also announced and is set for 2023. Raya and the Last Dragon, a feature film, is coming to Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, 2021.

Just Announced: @DisneyAnimation's first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/s7aOht4uU6— Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Pixar will be releasing it's first shows as well starting with Up spin-off Dug Days, set to arrive on Disney+ in Fall 2021. Dug will be encountering the dangers of suburbia including puppies, fireworks and squirrels.

A Cars spinoff series will follow Lighting McQueen and Mater as they take a road trip across the country, coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022. A third series titled Win or Lose will follow a middle-school softball team, coming to Disney+ in Fall 2023.

Pixar's next feature film Luca about two best friends is coming June 2021. The studio is also releasing Turning Red into theaters on March 11, 2022. Domee Shi, who helmed the Academy Award-winning short Bao, is directing. The film follows teenager Mei who transforms into giant red panda when she gets too excited.

Director of the Academy Award-winning short Bao, Domee Shi, brings us Turning Red. Meet Mei: she experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager, with an added twist: when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda. Turning Red comes to theaters March 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/2s5NgzqBHP— Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Disney+ also announced A Three Men and a Baby remake starring Zac Efron coming in 2022, original movies inspired by the real-life stories of athletes Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Keanon Lowe, a Cheaper by the Dozen remake from Black-ish producer Kenya Barris and starring Gabrielle Union coming in 2022, Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers starring Andy Samberg and John Mulaney.

Disney additionally laid out plans for to launch roughly 10 Star Wars and Marvel shows including two Mandalorian spinoffs, titled Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, and released trailers for Falcon & The Winter Soldier and Loki.