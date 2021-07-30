Trending
July 30, 2021 / 12:08 PM

Jennifer Hudson performs 'Respect' in clip from Aretha Franklin biopic

Jennifer Hudson will play Aretha Franklin in the new film Aretha. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jennifer Hudson will play Aretha Franklin in the new film "Aretha." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 30 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Respect.

The studio shared a clip from the Aretha Franklin biopic Friday featuring Jennifer Hudson as the late Queen of Soul.

The preview shows Hudson performing Franklin's hit song "Respect" as Franklin. Hudson is joined by backup singers and musicians.

Respect is written by Callie Khouri and Tracey Scott Wilson and directed by Liesl Tommy. The film follows Franklin's rise to fame as an international music superstar.

Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans and Audra McDonald co-star.

Franklin died at age 76 in August 2018.

Hudson released "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," an original song she recorded with Carole King for the Respect soundtrack, in June. King co-wrote Franklin's hit song "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" with Gerry Goffin.

On GMA in May, Hudson recalled how Franklin chose her to portray her in Aretha following Hudson's role in Dreamgirls.

"For her to choose me, I can't even begin to put it into words. I do not take it lightly and I just think it's a dream come true. I don't want to sound cheesy but it is," Hudson said.

Respect opens in theaters Aug. 13.

