July 29, 2021 / 6:01 PM

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release

Scarlett Johansson arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. She sued Disney on Thursday for releasing Black Widow on streaming and in theaters on the same day. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Scarlett Johansson arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. She sued Disney on Thursday for releasing "Black Widow" on streaming and in theaters on the same day. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Actor Scarlett Johansson sued Disney on Thursday, saying the company's decision to simultaneously release Black Widow in theaters and on the Disney+ was a breach of contract that cost her millions of dollars.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the simultaneous release drove audiences to the streaming platform, lessening box office receipts. Deadline reported that Johansson's compensation for the Marvel movie was "largely ... based on box office receipts," which included bonuses for her if it hit certain monetary milestones.

Black Widow, which was released July 9, earned $80 million in North American theaters on opening day and another $78 million. The movie took in $60 million on Disney+.

The Wall Street Journal, which broke the news about the lawsuit, cited unnamed sources, which said Johansson lost out on $50 million in bonuses due to Disney's decision to release the film simultaneously on the streaming platform.

"Disney chose to placate Wall Street investors and pad its bottom line, rather than allow its subsidiary Marvel to comply with the agreement," the lawsuit says. "To no one's surprise, Disney breach of the agreement successfully pulled millions of fans away from the theaters and toward its Disney+ streaming service."

In addition to Johansson's portrayal of the titular character, Black Widow starred Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle.

Moments from Scarlett Johansson's career

Scarlett Johansson takes a photo with fans at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Lost in Translation" at the Elgin Theater in Toronto, on September 5, 2003. Johansson went on to win the BAFTA award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for her role in "Lost in Translation." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

'Hawkeye': Jeremy Renner series coming to Disney+ in November Michaela Coel joins 'Black Panther' ensemble Florence Pugh says grandfather was critical of 'Midsommar' on 'Late Night'

July 29 (UPI) -- "Vivo," a musical film featuring the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana and Juan de Marcos González, is coming to Netflix in August.
LOS ANGELES, July 29 (UPI) -- "Nine Days" stars Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz discussed their spiritual drama and how their characters have inspired them in real life.
July 28 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "King Richard" on Wednesday. Will Smith stars as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in the Nov. 19 release.
July 28 (UPI) -- Sean Penn and his daughter, Dylan Penn, share the screen together in the new trailer for upcoming drama, "Flag Day."
July 28 (UPI) -- "Fast & Loose," a new film directed by "Atomic Blonde" director David Leitch and starring Will Smith, is coming to Netflix.
July 28 (UPI) -- "West Side Story," a new musical film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, will open in theaters in December.
LOS ANGELES, July 28 (UPI) -- Abigail Breslin, who plays an American student imprisoned in Marseilles, France, in "Stillwater," says the film explores how people react to crisis.
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Power of the Dog," a new film directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, will be shown at the New York Film Festival.
July 27 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures released a new trailer for "The Night House" on Tuesday. The horror film starring Rebecca Hall opens Aug. 20.
July 27 (UPI) -- Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace stumble upon old Ghostbuster technology and learn about their family's connection to the supernatural fighting force in the latest trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
